|
10:12
Reported
News BriefsAv 2, 5780 , 23/07/20
Pres. Rivlin to gov't: Don't drag country into elections
President Reuven Rivlin has appealed to coalition members to sort out their differences and avoid dragging the country into another round of elections.
"I, like all other Israeli citizens, am following recent political developments with grave concern, and am extremely worried that this already fragile coalition will break up," he said. "On behalf of all Israeli citizens, I call on all members of the government to pull yourselves together!"
Last Briefs