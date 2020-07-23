Settlement betw. gov't & defendants in Yiftach Grady murder case

The Central District Court has decided to uphold a settlement agreement between the Central District Attorney's Office on behalf of the Ministry of Defense, and several of the defendants in a lawsuit filed for the stabbing death of IDF soldier Yiftach Grady at a club in Raanana in 2014.

According to the settlement agreement, the Ministry of Defense will receive more than NIS 1.2 million in compensation for costs incurred by the state as a result of the soldier's murder.