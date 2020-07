09:29 Reported News Briefs Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 Rouhani: COVID-19 brought to Iran by Wuhan residents Read more Iranian President: Appears virus spread in Qom by businessmen and merchants from Wuhan, in Gilan by students and athletes from Wuhan. ► ◄ Last Briefs