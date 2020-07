09:19 Reported News Briefs Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 Gantz meets Gamzu: Defense establishment dedicated to battling epidemic Defense Minister Benny Gantz held a consultation this morning with the government's new coronavirus coordinator, Professor Ronni Gamzu. "The entire defense establishment is mobilized to deal with the battle against the epidemic," Gantz told Gamzu. ► ◄ Last Briefs