BoI governor: Fourth round of elections will be disastrous for economy

Bank of Israel governor Professor Amir Yaron has warned against political developments that may drag the country into yet another round of elections.

"A fourth round of elections [in two years] will only add to the damage already done to the economy by the coronavirus epidemic," he told Galei Tzahal.

Yaron added that, "Even if we don't have another general closure, the economy will contract by six percent this year. And if there is another closure, that figure rises to nine percent."