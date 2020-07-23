MK Karhi: If Blue & White carry on like this, they'll lead us to elections

MK Shlomo Karhi (Likud) has added his voice to those suggesting that given the current political climate and yesterday's developments, the country may be forced into another round of elections.

"Considering the way Blue & White is behaving, there's a reasonable chance that we'll have elections in November," Karhi told Galei Tzahal. "It would be scandalous if this happens, but if that's what Blue & White want, then we'll have no choice."