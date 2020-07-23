09:04 Reported News Briefs Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 Lod mayor Revivo: Only Netanyahu is working 24/7 to combat epidemic Lod's mayor, Yair Revivo, has accused the government of gross mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis. "The general public has lost confidence in the government," Revivo told Kan Bet this morning. "The government is detached from the public. Netanyahu alone is working 24/7 to deal with the epidemic - this same prime minister who garnered praise during the first wave of the epidemic, when he was working with a small and efficient transitional government. Now, however, the government is bloated [with ministers] and every little thing gets sent to committees for discussion. This isn't how things should be done." ► ◄ Last Briefs