MK Hendel: Irresponsible to go to elections at current time

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel was interviewed by Galei Tzahal, and used the opportunity to call on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to forgo his desire for a one-year budget. "Passing a budget for the coming two months isn't going to do much for the country," he said. "We need a budget for the next year at the very least."

On the latest disputes between Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, Hendel added that, "Any leader with even the slightest sense of national responsibility understands that we must not go to elections at the current time. I still believe that establishing a unity government was the correct thing to do."