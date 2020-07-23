BoI governor: Vital to pass a budget as soon as possible

Bank of Israel governor Professor Amir Yaron has told the Maariv newspaper that due to the current situation, Israel could soon find itself without a working budget.

"Every day that passes without an authorized budget leaves the government with fewer options of dealing with the crisis," he said. "We have to pass a budget. I have no problem with either a two-year budget or a budget just for 2020 - what's important is that there should be a budget as soon as possible."

Yaron added that, "If a two-year budget is agreed upon, we need to have the option of amending it at the start of 2021 (as is stipulated in the coalition agreements). In the little time remaining, the government must be given the ability to emerge from the budget that's based on last year's spending, and to pass a budget that incorporates flexibility for advance planning."