British Labour to pay compensation to anti-Semitism whistleblowers

The British Labour party has agreed to pay "significant compensation" to party members who revealed allegations of anti-Semitism in the party when it was still led by Jeremy Corbyn.

The Labour party, currently headed by Keir Starmer, published an apology for "false accusations" leveled against party workers who took part in a BBC investigation into the party's institutional anti-Semitism, after seven former party workers were accused by party officials of participating in the inquiry to promote their "personal and political interests."