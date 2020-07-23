Iranian official: Natanz blast was caused by 'security breach'

A member of the Iranian Parliament's National Security Committee, Javad Karimi Qoddousi, said on Wednesday that the blast at Iran's main nuclear establishment in Natanz on July 2 was caused by a "security breach", Radio Farda reports.

He strictly ruled out "a strike on the complex by an external object" and added, "If it was from the outside, we should have seen shrapnel, but there are absolutely no remnants left on the site."