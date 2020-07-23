Lapid: Public confidence in the government is shattered

Opposition leader Yair Lapid on Wednesday night criticized the government over the approval of the Coronavirus Law in the Knesset.

"Public confidence in the government is shattered, there is still no project director, the economic plan is unclear, the guidelines are unclear and the self-employed are collapsing. The Israeli government tonight gave up its most important partner in dealing with the coronavirus crisis - the Knesset of Israel. This is how it looks when the law haunts the Prime Minister," Lapid wrote on his Twitter account.