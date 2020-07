03:09 Reported News Briefs Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 The man who brings 50,000 Americans to Israel every year Read more What does the future hold for Birthright? And did the project achieve any actual results? Gidi Mark, the CEO of Taglit gives the answers. ► ◄ Last Briefs