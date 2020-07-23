|
Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20
Trump: COVID-19 cases started to rise shortly after demonstrations
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that coronavirus cases among young Americans first started to rise “shortly after demonstrations.” He said the protests following the death of George Floyd “presumably triggered a broader relaxation of mitigation efforts nationwide.”
He added that a “substantial increase in travel” around Memorial Day and summer vacations was also a driver of new cases.
