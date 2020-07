02:20 Reported News Briefs Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 13 arrested during a haredi protest in Jerusalem 13 demonstrators were arrested during a haredi protest in Jerusalem on Wednesday night. The arrests followed riots at the scene, which included setting fire to garbage cans in the center of the road and rolling them towards police officers, as well as blocking traffic. ► ◄ Last Briefs