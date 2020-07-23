01:44 Reported News Briefs Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 Netanyahu congratulates Prof. Gamzu Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu congratulated Prof. Ronni Gamzu on being appointed to the position of coronavirus project manager. "I decided to appoint the director of Ichilov Hospital, Professor Ronni Gamzu, to the position of national coronavirus project manager. Ronni has many years of managerial experience in the healthcare system, having previously also served as Director General of the Ministry of Health and established the 'Protecting Fathers and Mothers' project to protect senior citizens from coronavirus. We will work together and win. Good luck Ronni!" Netanyahu tweeted. ► ◄ Last Briefs