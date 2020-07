01:08 Reported News Briefs Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 'This is how the Arabs tried to assassinate me' Read more Yehudah Glick tells his story: From the Aliyah to Israel until his time as a member of Knesset. ► ◄ Last Briefs