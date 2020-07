00:46 Reported News Briefs Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 Prof. Ronni Gamzu appointed coronavirus project manager Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein announced on Wednesday night that they have decided to appoint the CEO of Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, Professor Ronni Gamzu, to the position of national coronavirus project manager. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs