Smotrich: 'Was it too much to ask for?!'

National Union head Bezalel Smotrich questioned why haredi lawmakers failed to support his bill for the creation of a panel to investigate allegations of discrimination against their community.

Smotrich said all he'd expected was for these MKs to support a bill that would have eased restrictions on their constituents, but that they had found some reason to back down at the last moment.

He said he was opposed to discrimination against any ethnic or religious group in Israel - especially so against the haredi community.