|
22:32
Reported
News BriefsAv 1, 5780 , 22/07/20
Bennett: We need to hit Iran - not its proxies
In an interview with i24News, Former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said Israel had been "getting hit by Iran, without getting hit [in return].
The Yamina party chairman said Israel should return to a policy he instituted two years ago whereby the central target would be Iran, which he termed the "Octopus's head," as opposed to Hamas and Hezbollah, used by the Ayatollahs to advance their cause.
Last Briefs