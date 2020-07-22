Chicago democrat: Trump trying to 'instigate race war'

Illinois Democrat Bobby Rush said US President Trump was attempting to “instigate a race war” to be able to claim he was the “grand wizard of the Klu Klux Klan.”

Fox News reported that DNP representative Rush told the host of a local radio show: "That's Trump's game plan. Trump wants to instigate a race war, so he can rise up and say, 'I'm the real grand wizard of the Klu Klux Klan and I'm the President. Reelect me.' That's what he's trying to do,"

Rush also claimed that what the city really needed was "federal aid" - not federal agents.