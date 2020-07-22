Survey: 15 Knesset seats up for grabs

A survey conducted by the Direct Polls Institute indicates that if the elections were to be held today, it would be possible to form a narrow right-wing government.

According to the data, the Likud would end up with 35 seats, Yesh Atid 18, and the Joint Arab List would finish with 16.

Blue and White falls behind with just 12 seats, Yamina would finish strong with 11, Shas 9, Lieberman 8, United Torah Judaism 7 and Meretz would get 4.

The right-wing bloc would end up with 62 seats, while the left-wing bloc together with Lieberman comes in at 58, getting support of the Arab parties.

According to the poll, about 12% of voters (close to 15 seats) are currently undecided. On the eve of the last election, the undecided voters made up approximately 3%.