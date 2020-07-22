|
21:01
Reported
News BriefsAv 1, 5780 , 22/07/20
Natalie Portman to get part ownership of new sports team
Jewish actress Natalie Portman announced she's pairing up with tennis star Serena Williams and her two-year-old daughter Olympia, entrepreneur Julie Uhrman, along with a number of former women’s soccer stars (including Mia Hamm and Abby Wambach) in a new business venture.
The star-studded managerial group will be purchasing the rights to a new women's soccer team in L.A. dubbed "Angel City."
