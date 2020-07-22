Israel: All-time high in virus infections

The Ministry of Health announced this evening (Wednesday) that as of midnight, 1,326 new coronavirus patients had been diagnosed, bringing the number of active patients in Israel to 32,060.

The rise in the number of critically-ill patients in the country continues. It currently stands at 273 - an increase of 20 from yesterday, bringing the total number of local patients to an all-time high, with 55,695 individuals diagnosed since the outbreak of the virus. 430 have succumbed to the disease.

The city with the highest amount of CV-19 patients in serious condition remains Jerusalem, where 1,728 new patients were diagnosed over the past week alone. 961 patients have been diagnosed over that time period in Bnei Brak, 443 in Tel Aviv, 406 in Beitar Ilit, 400 in Beit Shemesh, and 340 in Petach Tikva.