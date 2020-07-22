IDF soldier killed, officer injured in accident near Lebanon border

An IDF soldier was killed and an officer moderately injured today (Wednesday), as a result of an accident involving a military vehicle.



The IDF Spokesman identified the soldier as Moshav Ranen native, 20-year-old Corporal Sahar Algazar from the Shaham Battalion of the Nahal Brigade.



The accident occurred in the Har Dov area near the Lebanon border.

The late corporal was promoted to the rank of sergeant after his death and his family has been notified.



The IDF shares the family's grief and will continue providing it assistance.

An IDF officer with the rank of deputy lieutenant was also moderately injured in the accident and transferred for hospital treatment.



The military police have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.