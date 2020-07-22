|
19:56
Reported
Av 1, 5780 , 22/07/20
IDF soldier killed, officer injured in accident near Lebanon border
An IDF soldier was killed and an officer moderately injured today (Wednesday), as a result of an accident involving a military vehicle.
The late corporal was promoted to the rank of sergeant after his death and his family has been notified.
An IDF officer with the rank of deputy lieutenant was also moderately injured in the accident and transferred for hospital treatment.
