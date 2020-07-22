19:33 Reported News Briefs Av 1, 5780 , 22/07/20 Av 1, 5780 , 22/07/20 Brazil's president tests positive for virus - for 3rd time Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for the CV-19 for a third time per local media reports. According to Reuters, a communique by the Communications Ministry said that a test carried out on the President Tuesday came back positive. "President Bolsonaro is still in good condition, accompanied by the presidency's medical team," he added. Bolsonaro first reported symptoms on July 7. ► ◄ Last Briefs