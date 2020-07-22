Trump: US carrying out 3 times more tests than anyone in West

US President Trump said today that the US had carried out more than 50 million CV-19 tests.

According to the President, this is 50% more per capita than any European nation and three times more than all the countries in the Western hemisphere combined.

Trump said that increased testing allowed the government to "isolate patients - even those without symptoms," "so that we know where it's going and when it's going to be there."

In a separate part of his COVID-19 update, Trump said all requests made by state representatives had been fulfilled by the federal government, quipping he didn't expect any additional need to be met until conclusion of the crisis.