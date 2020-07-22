|
News BriefsAv 1, 5780 , 22/07/20
Bennett: No more shut-downs, what we need is clarity
Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett called on PM Netanyahu Wednesday to provide the people of Israel a sense of wellbeing and security.
Bennett said that while further shut-downs of the economy and local business may be necessary in the end, the government should put off imposing additional measures till this coming Monday.
Bennett also urged Netanyahu to tell the citizens of the country that things were better than what they actually seemed and that there was no need for panic.
