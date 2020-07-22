Kanye West claims wife Kardashian trying to 'lock him up'

On Wednesday rap mogul and 2020 presidential candidate Kanye West alluded to an apparent falling-out he had with reality star wife Kim Kardashian. "I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for prison reform," he tweeted, taking down the post minutes later.

According to reports, on Monday, West said Kardashian had been trying to have him locked up. He also compared himself with late S. African leader Nelson Mandela.

Billionaire Elon Musk, whom West appointed to be his campaign advisor along with wife Kardashian, said he felt West "[seemed] to be fine," after a tweet asking to "Save Kanye" had been posted.

Kardashian later released a statement, claiming among other things, that West has been diagnosed with bi-polar disorder and appealed for understanding on behalf of her husband's fans, concluding, "I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye's well being (sic) and for your understanding. With Love and Gratitude, Kim Kardashian West.