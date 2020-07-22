Despite CV-19: Masa and Na'aleh to continue Israel trips

Minister of the Interior Aryeh Deri (Shas) announced that the Masa and Na'aleh international student programs would continue as planned despite the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

Minister of Immigration and Absorption Pnina Tamano-Shata thanked Deri for acquiescing to her request to allow the program's continuation.

Tamano-Shata said the move would allow Zionist youths from around the world to connect with the Israeli way of life.