18:00 Reported News Briefs Av 1, 5780 , 22/07/20 Av 1, 5780 , 22/07/20 Haredi parties' response to anti-conversion therapy bill Read more MK Moshe Gafni to bring Override Clause, Chametz Bill to a vote in response to bill to outlaw conversion therapy. ► ◄ Last Briefs