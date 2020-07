17:42 Reported News Briefs Av 1, 5780 , 22/07/20 Av 1, 5780 , 22/07/20 Hong Kong residents post sticky notes in defiance of China Following China's enforcement of the anti-Democracy security law, residents of Hong Kong, who'd previously placed sticky notes with messages of support on city walls, have been forced to post blank notes as a sign of protest against the Communist Party's denial of basic freedom to citizens of the former British colony. ► ◄ Last Briefs