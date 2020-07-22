Gantz: 'Responsible for providing for people of Gaza'

On the sixth anniversary of Operation Protective Edge, DM Benny Gantz, who served as IDF chief-of-staff at the time, said the State of Israel was 'obliged to providing humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza.'

Gantz reminisced about how his late mother once told him to "continue fighting them, but [don't] stop feeding them."

He said that as representatives of the Jewish people, who had experienced so much suffering, the State of Israel was obliged not to repeat the same mistakes.

Gantz asserted that providing for the wellbeing of Gaza was a "commandment of the highest order" and that "strength and ethical behavior [were] different sides of the same coin."