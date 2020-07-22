|
16:21
Reported
News BriefsAv 1, 5780 , 22/07/20
Amsalem: Blue and White cheating us non-stop
Following the passage of a law banning LGBT conversion therapy, Minister David Amsalem (Likud) lashed out at members of the Blue and White faction who had voted against the measure.
Amsalem said that despite a coalitionary agreement signed prior to the establishment of the government, Blue and White considered it perfectly normal to vote against.
He said Gantz's party was "cheating [other members of the coalition] left and right without worrying about the consequences.
Last Briefs