Amsalem: Blue and White cheating us non-stop

Following the passage of a law banning LGBT conversion therapy, Minister David Amsalem (Likud) lashed out at members of the Blue and White faction who had voted against the measure.

Amsalem said that despite a coalitionary agreement signed prior to the establishment of the government, Blue and White considered it perfectly normal to vote against.

He said Gantz's party was "cheating [other members of the coalition] left and right without worrying about the consequences.