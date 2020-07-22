Former head of Noam party establishes fund for gay conversion therapy

Following today's passage of a law banning conversion therapy in federal institutions, Rabbi Dror Aryeh, former head of the Noam party, announced the establishment of a free program for anyone interested in receiving LGBT conversion therapy.

Aryeh said that passing such a law ran counter to the Jewish nature of the State of Israel, and was mitigated by the fact that it took place during the mourning period between the 10th of Tevet and Tisha B'Av.

Rabbi Aryeh called on the general public to support the project and said the Jewish people had always found ways of overcoming the odds.