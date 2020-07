15:50 Reported News Briefs Av 1, 5780 , 22/07/20 Av 1, 5780 , 22/07/20 Lod man suspected of leaving 3-year-old in car after fleeing police A judge extended the incarceration of a 26-year-old resident of Lod arrested after fleeing police during a regular stop. The man is suspected of leaving his three-year-old daughter and gun in the vehicle after making his escape. ► ◄ Last Briefs