14:57 Reported News Briefs Av 1, 5780 , 22/07/20 Av 1, 5780 , 22/07/20 Derech Eretz faction: 'Impossible to go to elections, everyone relax' The Derech Eretz faction responded to the rift in the coalition following approval of the law banning conversion therapies in first reading: "Every leader with a drop of national responsibility understands that it is impossible to go to elections. We suggest everyone relax."