14:46 Reported News Briefs Av 1, 5780 , 22/07/20 Av 1, 5780 , 22/07/20 Nissenkorn: 'Netanyahu knew this morning we'd vote in favor' Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn responded to Minister David Amsalem who attacked him for saying five minutes before the vote that they supported the law banning conversion therapies: "Netanyahu knew in the morning that we'd vote in favor," Nissenkorn said.