13:53 Reported News Briefs Av 1, 5780 , 22/07/20 Av 1, 5780 , 22/07/20 State: Chinese consulate closed to protect US intellectual property The closure of Chinese consulate in Houston, TX had been ordered "in order to protect American intellectual property and American's private information", State Department Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.