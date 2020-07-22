|
Av 1, 5780 , 22/07/20
Entry of yeshiva students to begin studies next school year approved
Interior Minister Aryeh Deri and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein announced that entry of yeshiva students from abroad who will begin their studies in the coming school year will be approved, subject to Health Ministry guidelines.
The certificate applies to yeshiva students, Masa students, ulpana and seminary students, Na'aleh high school students, and high school and preparatory school students.
