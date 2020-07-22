Minister Amir Peretz calls conversion therapies 'inhuman'

Labor Party Chairman and Economy Minister Amir Peretz voted in favor of the law banning conversion therapy that was approved in a preliminary reading in the Knesset.

“Conversion therapies are inhuman, immoral, and non-Jewish," Peretz opined. "Besides coalition discipline, there's also conscience. That's why, together with the entire Blue and White bloc led by Benny Gantz, I voted in favor of the law that prohibits conversion therapies."