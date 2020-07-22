|
News BriefsAv 1, 5780 , 22/07/20
Consumer confidence index drops to negative rate of 28%
In the first half of July, the consumer confidence index stood at 28%, after falling to 23 percent in June as a whole.
"This trend reflects the close connection between expectations and the subjective assessments of individuals, and the changes in the state of the Israeli economy against the background of the coronavirus crisis," the Central Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.
