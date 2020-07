13:32 Reported News Briefs Av 1, 5780 , 22/07/20 Av 1, 5780 , 22/07/20 Police disapprove demonstration in front of Prime Minister's residence The Israel Police has informed the Movement for the Quality of Government that it is revoking the approval it has given it for the demonstrations planned in front of the Prime Minister's residence this coming Thursday and Friday. ► ◄ Last Briefs