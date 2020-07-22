|
13:28
News Briefs
Bnei Brak: Two-year-old falls from window of house; condition moderate
Medical teams provided first aid at the scene to a two-year-old boy who was moderately injured as a result of a fall from a height in Bnei Brak.
United Hatzalah paramedic Yaakov Burer who first arrived at the scene, said: "When I arrived, I saw a child who, according to the neighbors, fell from the window of his house on the 2nd floor on a building fence, hit the air conditioner, and then fell on the sidewalk."
