|
12:16
Reported
News BriefsAv 1, 5780 , 22/07/20
71% French immigrants in decade haven't been able to buy apartment
71% of French immigrants in the last decade have not been able to purchase an apartment, according to a study conducted for the umbrella organization of French immigrants, and presented to the Immigration and Absorption Committee.
The Absorption Ministry reports that there are currently 27,000 immigrants waiting for public housing, of whom 22,000 are elderly, and is working to purchase about 2,000 new apartments.
Last Briefs