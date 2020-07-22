|
News Briefs Av 1, 5780 , 22/07/20
US State Department confirms ordering Houston China Consulate shut
The U.S. State Department confirmed instructing the Chinese to close their consulate in Houston.
The announcement said: "The closure is to protect American intellectual property and private information. The United States will not tolerate the violation of its sovereignty and the intimidation of its citizens by China. President Trump expects fairness and reciprocity in US-China relations."
