69 traffic citations issued in Ashkelon enforcement operation

Yesterday, the Israel Police conducted an extensive enforcement operation in the city of Ashkelon, in which 69 traffic citations were issued.

During the enforcement operation, dozens of vehicles were inspected, of which 2 were taken off the road due to unroadworthiness, and 69 tickets were issued for various offenses such as: 22 tickets for mobile phone use while driving, 12 for speeding, 7 for seat belts, 9 citations for failure to grant right of way, and others.