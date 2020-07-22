Knesset Interior Committee employee tests COVID-19 positive

Knesset Sergeant-at-Arms Police Superintendent Yosef Griff a few minutes ago wrote an email to all who were in the Knesset, in light of an update he received that an Interior Committee employee testes coronavirus positive.

In his memorandum, Superintendent Griff emphasized that according to initial investigation, it was found that the last day the employee was in the Knesset was Monday, one week ago.

In light of these findings, Superintendent Griff emphasized in his memorandum that anyone who comes in contact with the employee or was near her must act in accordance with the guidelines appearing on the Health Ministry website, which will continue the epidermiological examination.