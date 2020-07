11:17 Reported News Briefs Av 1, 5780 , 22/07/20 Av 1, 5780 , 22/07/20 Assuta Hospital reports 18 COVID-19 patients, 12 in critical condition Assuta Hospital in Ashdod reports that currently 18 are hospitalized in their coronavirus ward, with 12 in serious condition, 5 in mild condition, and one in moderate condition. ► ◄ Last Briefs