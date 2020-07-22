MK Segalovitz calls coronavirus law 'bad law for Knesset and citizens'

Yesh Atid-Telem MK Yoav Segalovitz opposes the major coronavirus bill that will be submitted for final approval in the Knesset plenum.

During discussion in the Constitution Committee, MK Segalovitz said: "We're going to vote on a bad law, which as time went on and committee discussions progressed, it got worse. It's not bad for the opposition or the coalition, it's bad for the citizens of the State of Israel.

"The law is unconstitutional and all the colleagues sitting here know that it's a bad law for the Knesset as a legislature. Throughout the discussions, pointed and professional words were said and we saw a nod from the government, but in the end the words didn't enter the important part between their ears, and worse, didn't enter their hearts."